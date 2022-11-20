Match in England sees goalkeeper sent off after confronting fan who urinated in his bottle

Warrington faced Guiseley in an FA Trophy match on Saturday and the match saw the home side’s goalkeeper sent off after confronting a fan that urinated in his drink bottle.

After realising that his bottle was full of urine, Warrington goalkeeper Tony Thompson is said to have squirted the away fan with the bottle and that resulted in him being dismissed from the game, reports the BBC.

The incident happened an hour into his side’s 1-0 defeat to Guiseley and footage has emerged in the aftermath of the game of the despicable fan performing the act.

fan pisses in keepers drink…? pic.twitter.com/4BSP97IPeG — george (@StokeyyG2) November 19, 2022

Thompson took to Twitter to address the incident and said that he has fallen out of love with the game.

The goalkeeper said: “Today I fell out of love with the GAME! I’ve been called many names but for someone to piss in my bottle, for me to drink it and then to be told I wasn’t allowed to react because I’m a player is outrageous. That person has put me and my family’s health at risk and knocked me sick.”

Behaviour like this has no place on a football pitch and it is sad to see a player feel like this about the sport he loves.