49ers Enterprises have ramped up their efforts in buying Leeds United from Andrea Radrizzani.

That is according to MOT Leeds News, who have reported that the takeover could be completed “within weeks”.

Initially, The Times had released a report detailing how the takeover may take place at the end of the season, however, it has since been confirmed that a clause in the potential deal means the full takeover must be completed by January 2023.

The Athletic had also previously stated that the 49ers could buy the Yorkshire side from Radrizzani by January 2024 for over £400 million.

Leeds’ season so far

The Whites oversaw a dismal start to the season. Key players Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips departed the club for Barcelona and Manchester City. The Englishman was a homegrown talent and was instrumental in their promotion to the Premier League.

Currently, they sit 15th-placed and have managed to work their way out of the relegation zone.