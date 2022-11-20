Newcastle United could reportedly oversee a deal for Barcelona star Memphis Depay in the winter transfer window.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Magpies’ sheer financial ability could give them an advantage over other interested clubs, like Spanish side Sevilla.

Depay’s contract at Barcelona will expire next summer, meaning he will be a free agent at the end of the season or, if Eddie Howe wants the striker sooner, he can leave for a cut-price in January.

The 28-year-old is an established international player for the Netherlands and will represent the side in Qatar at the World Cup, so Depay will likely not be negotiating his future until the tournament concludes.

Depay can bolster Magpies attack

Howe is aiming to add firepower to his attack after an outstanding start to the season. Newcastle have entered the prolonged international break third-placed in the Premier League, just a year after looking like relegation candidates.

Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst described the Dutchman as a “different beast”. He has netted 189 goals for both his country and several clubs in his senior career.