Gonzalo Plata, a winger for Real Valladolid, is supposedly a target for Newcastle United.

The 22-year-old was in the starting lineup in opener against Qatar today and is one of the most important players of his national team. Plata has 30 caps for Ecuador despite only turning 22 earlier this month.

Journalist Dean Jones claims that Newcastle rate Plata highly and projects him as a future international superstar.

Brighton are also interested in signing the wide player who plays on both flanks but prefers the right hand side so he can cut inside and cause problems for defences.