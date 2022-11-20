Manchester United look set to part ways with Cristiano Ronaldo after his controversial interview with Piers Morgan and it looks like a Premier League club are ready to bring him on board.

Reports on Saturday from outlets such as Sky Sports stated that Man United are looking at ways to terminate Ronaldo’s contract to get him out of the club and should that happen, it is said that Chelsea will make a move for the 37-year-old superstar.

According to Kevin Palmer, Chelsea are ready to sign Ronaldo as their new owners are very keen on bringing him in but the views of Graham Potter on the situation have not been revealed.

This is important as Chelsea’s owners were interested in Ronaldo during the summer as well but were told by Thomas Tuchel that the Portugal superstar has no place in his squad, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Chelsea went on to do some bad business over the rest of the summer window and this would be another, should Todd Boehly bring the 37-year-old to Stamford Bridge.

Ronaldo’s level has dropped dramatically in recent months and the London club should instead be focussing on bringing in young players to grow under new manager Graham Potter.