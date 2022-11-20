Qatar have become the first host nation to lose their opening World Cup fixture.

Their 2-0 loss to Ecuador set an unfortunate new record for the nation.

A brace from Enner Valencia secured the three points for the South Americans and put them first-placed in Group A until Senegal take on the Netherlands on Monday, November 21.

A controversial VAR decision ruled out Ecuador’s opening goal before Valencia converted a 16th-minute penalty to open the scoring. He then doubled his side’s lead in the 31st minute, before picking up an injury late in the first half.

Qatar never looked like taking anything from the clash; zero shots on target compared to their opponent’s three and just 47% possession. They also picked up four yellow cards after committing 15 fouls.

What next for the hosts?

Their next chance to pick up a win is against Senegal on Friday, November 25, who are the overwhelming favourites to win the tie. They are, however, without prolific attacker Sadio Mane for the tournament.