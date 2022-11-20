Tottenham have everything in place to confirm big £30m signing with deal 99% done

Tottenham have everything prepared to sign Dejan Kulusevski permanently from Juventus regardless of whether he activates the clauses in his contract.

The 22-year-old joined the Premier League club in January and has made a big impact for Spurs since signing on an 18-month loan-to-buy deal from Juventus.

The Swedish international was magnificent throughout the second half of last season and played a big part in Tottenham making it into the top four.

Kulusevski has seen this campaign disrupted by an injury but has been key anytime he has been on the pitch for Antonio Conte.

The 22-year-old has played nine games in the Premier League this season and has provided Tottenham with one goal and five assists.

According to Football Insider, it has been widely reported that Tottenham are obliged to pay £30m to Juventus if the winger plays 20 Premier League games this season and they finish in the top four.

However, the report states that even if those objectives are not met, Spurs will push ahead with signing Kulusevski on a permanent deal in 2023 as he has become a key player for Conte.

The transfer is said to be “99 per cent” done and this is a move that will please Tottenham fans as they have grown fond of the 22-year-old over the last 11 months.