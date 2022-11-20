Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – When will Man Utd make a decision on Ronaldo? Have Arsenal missed out on a top transfer target? + more

Hello everyone and Happy World Cup opening day! As you know, though, the transfer market never stops, so enjoy my latest Daily Briefing 🙂

Ajax

Edwin Van der Sar on links over the Manchester United director job: “I just renewed my contract for another three years here at Ajax. I’ve been here ten years, I enjoy my life here — I like Ajax. We will see what happens in the future.”

Arsenal

The priority for Youri Tielemans is to find a new club on free transfer, there are still no changes on this. I think Arsenal had a big chance to sign him last summer, but they decided to proceed with different strategy and results have been great until now… so, can’t judge anything negative for Arsenal honestly.

Borussia Dortmund

Youssoufa Moukoko on his Borussia Dortmund contract expiring in June: “I will make my decision at the right moment. I feel so happy at BVB and I know Edin Terzic trusts me. You’ll find out if I decide to stay at BVB or not.”

France

Confirmed: Huge blow as Karim Benzema will miss the World Cup with France. He suffered a thigh injury in training and his recovery is expected to be at least three weeks.

Benzema said: “In my life I have never given up… but tonight I have to think of the team as I have always done so reason tells me to leave my place to someone who can help our group to make a great world cup. Thank you for all your messages of support.”

France are now without Benzema, as well as Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante, Christopher Nkunku, Presnel Kimpembe and Mike Maignan.

Juventus

Juventus are expected make Moise Kean’s move from Everton permanent in 2023. His agent Rafaela Pimenta says: “Moise is doing very well now and he’ll be an important player for Juventus for many years.”

Leicester City

Despite some rumours to the contrary, my understanding is still that Youri Tielemans is still making it a priority to find a new club on a free transfer, there are still no changes on this.

Manchester City

Erling Haaland‘s agent Rafaela Pimenta: “The choice of Erling Haaland to join Man City was first and foremost a technical one. When Guardiola and City gave guarantees on his use on the pitch, negotiations went forward. The precedent of Ibrahimovic didn’t weigh in.”

Manchester United

Manchester United are still discussing internally with their legal team to understand the best solution for Cristiano Ronaldo. Sources guarantee that Man Utd don’t want Cristiano to be part of first team group at Carrington after the World Cup, the message is clear; the club will try to clarify the situation by next week.

Ronaldo has always been professional in training, he had no problems with Erik ten Hag until the Man City and Tottenham games; the interview surprised both Ten Hag and some players because of the timing.

The signs of trouble were there in the summer of course as he wanted to leave, we know… but there was no right proposal.

Edwin Van der Sar on links over the Manchester United director job: “I just renewed my contract for another three years here at Ajax. I’ve been here ten years, I enjoy my life here — I like Ajax. We will see what happens in the future.”

Napoli

No chance for Kim Min-jae to leave Napoli in January, despite recent speculation. He’s going to complete the season with Napoli, as is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Napoli are preparing new contracts for both Kim and Kvara as they hope to extend both agreements in 2023.

PSG

Endrick’s father Douglas: “Paris Saint-Germain are the only club that opened negotiations with Palmeiras with an official proposal, as things stand. There are many club from different countries keen on signing him. PSG have already moved.”

My understanding is there is still no agreement, it’s still an open race, with Chelsea and Real Madrid still also in the running. Endrick also wants Palmeiras to be happy with the deal.

PSG have the option to re-sign Xavi Simons in 2023 for a good price. It is not decided yet, but they will have this possibility. He’s done very well at PSV, so he’s one to watch.

Real Madrid

I’ve seen the claim that Real Madrid are not ready to pay Borussia Dortmund’s asking price for Jude Bellingham, but here’s my understanding of the situation:

There’s no asking price yet for Bellingham. It will be decided in 2023. Real Madrid will be in the race alongside Liverpool, Manchester City and also Chelsea for Bellingham; it’s still not time to negotiate with Borussia Dortmund, this will happen in 2023.

Contacts are just on the player’s side as of now, so I wouldn’t read too much into what the club’s demands could be just yet, as it will be decided later.

Roma

The agent of Chris Smalling, James Featherstone, tells me that “AS Roma have no option within the contract. Contract expires June 2023.” Smalling is focusing on his football, in the hope of more success with Roma. His feeling about club, fans and city is “very positive.”

Villarreal

I’m aware there’s been some speculation involving Pau Torres again, with some links with both Chelsea and Tottenham.

Speculation is always there as Pau Torres is an important player. Villarreal could sell him for €40m, a bit less than his €45m release clause. There have been clubs interested in England for a long time but there are no negotiations ongoing yet.