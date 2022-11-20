Video: Ecuador double their lead in World Cup opener as Valencia bags his second with a sensational header

Ecuador doubled their lead against Qatar in the first-half of the opening World Cup game with Enner Valencia grabbing his second of the game with a fantastic headed finish.

The host nation will have hoped to get off to a strong start in the World Cup, but Ecuador didn’t mess around in the opening half an hour of the game.

Valencia opened the scoring from the penalty spot, before doubling his country’s lead with his second of the game, expertly dispatching a header into the corner.

Pictures below from Fox Soccer, BBC Sport, and TRT Spor.

Enner Valencia show! ?pic.twitter.com/XE5Q0Bhi0n — Tek Yol FENER (@TekYolFener) November 20, 2022