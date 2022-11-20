An Ecuador fan played a risky game during the opening game of the World Cup in Qatar by making a money gesture in the stadium after Ecuador had a goal controversially disallowed.

Ecuador were denied a goal against Qatar in the opening minutes, with VAR giving an offside which wasn’t clear to the naked eye.

One Ecuador fan may have taken it a little too far, by making a gesture in the stadium, surrounded by the people of Qatar, as seen in the video below.