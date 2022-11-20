Video: Ecuador fan plays risky game by mocking Qatar with money gesture in opening World Cup game

Posted by

An Ecuador fan played a risky game during the opening game of the World Cup in Qatar by making a money gesture in the stadium after Ecuador had a goal controversially disallowed. 

Ecuador were denied a goal against Qatar in the opening minutes, with VAR giving an offside which wasn’t clear to the naked eye.

One Ecuador fan may have taken it a little too far, by making a gesture in the stadium, surrounded by the people of Qatar, as seen in the video below.

More Stories / Latest News
Harry Kane says FA are awaiting decision from FIFA on One Love armband
Video: Former Liverpool star claims Mohamed Salah is “jealous” of him
Leeds takeover could be done within weeks as new information emerges

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.