Video: Ecuador score the opening goal of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Ecuador scored the opening goal of the World Cup 2022 from the spot through Enner Valencia.

The opening fifteen minutes of the 2022 World Cup was eventful to say the least. Ecuador had a goal disallowed for a controversial offside in the opening minutes, but after the goalkeeper brought down Valencia in the box, Ecuador were given the opportunity to score the opening goal of the tournament.

Valencia made no mistake from the spot, dispatching past the Qatar goalkeeper who didn’t have the best start to the game.

Pictures below from FOX Soccer, TSN Sports and BBC Sport.

Ecuador's Enner Valencia scores the first goal of the World Cup in Qatar.@FOXSoccer | #QATECUpic.twitter.com/OuoaAdmre7 — Bally Sports (@BallySports) November 20, 2022