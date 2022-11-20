Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has claimed Mohamed Salah is “jealous” of him after failing to qualify for the World Cup.

Lovren will be representing his country at the World Cup, with the Croatian manager opting to select the experienced defender.

However, his former Liverpool teammate Salah won’t be on our TV screens for the next few weeks, and Lovren has claimed the Egyptian is jealous of him.

? "Is Salah jealous that you're here and he isn't here?" Dejan ? "100% I would also be jealous." Former Liverpool player Dejan Lovren reveals Mo Salah has admitted he is jealous that he's at the World Cup pic.twitter.com/OwtKrbmHBE — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 20, 2022

It appears Lovren’s comments were slightly tongue-in-cheek, and Salah has shown his support to Lovren, and I’m sure he’s done the same to the rest of his colleagues and former teammates participating in Qatar.