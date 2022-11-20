Video: Harry Maguire turns into Ronaldinho with insane piece of skill during England training

It has been noted over the last few years that Harry Maguire seems to perform better with England than he does in a Man United shirt and the defender seems to have levelled up again with the Three Lions. 

The centre-back has not had the best year or so in his football career at Old Trafford and the United captain has lost his spot in the starting 11 under new boss Erik ten Hag.

However, England and the World Cup provide the centre-back with a chance to show the World what he can do and going off England’s training footage, Gareth Southgate has used his magic again and might be about to unleash a monster in Qatar.

Footage has shown Maguire turning into prime Ronaldinho and doing a roulette during a mazy run and it is fair to say some English fans have lost their minds as a result.

Footage courtesy of England National Team

