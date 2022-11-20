Video: Morgan Freeman delivers powerful message during World Cup opening ceremony

England National Team
Posted by

Morgan Freeman delivered a powerful message during the World Cup 2022 opening ceremony in Qatar.

The famous actor was involved in the opening ceremony in Qatar, focusing his message on uniting people in what was a powerful, heart-warming speech.

The video can be seen below, provided by Alkass Digital.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Ecuador score the opening goal of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar
Newcastle hold advantage in January for £175k-a-week ‘beast’
Journalist says 192-game Leeds star could leave alongside Forshaw

It was amazing to see Freeman uniting with a member of the Qatar community in an entertaining yet powerful opening ceremony as the World Cup in Qatar begins.

More Stories Morgan Freeman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.