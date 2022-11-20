Morgan Freeman delivered a powerful message during the World Cup 2022 opening ceremony in Qatar.
The famous actor was involved in the opening ceremony in Qatar, focusing his message on uniting people in what was a powerful, heart-warming speech.
The video can be seen below, provided by Alkass Digital.
Absolutely Beautiful!?
Morgan Freeman…What a Legend!
And ofcourse Qatar….What an opening!#QatarWorldCup2022#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/Ud54QGjjAB
— Muhammad Mujtaba (@ch_muhammad16) November 20, 2022
It was amazing to see Freeman uniting with a member of the Qatar community in an entertaining yet powerful opening ceremony as the World Cup in Qatar begins.