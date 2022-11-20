Video: Richarlison was not happy with Fred after behaviour during Brazil photo shoot

Tottenham’s Richarlison was not happy with Manchester United star Fred during Brazil’s pre-World Cup photo shoot as the midfielder did something he shouldn’t have. 

Fred decided for the shoot that he would sit in the middle of the squad photo, which was reserved for the team’s biggest star Neymar, and Richarlison was having none of it and decided to drag the Brazilian from the spot.

Footage shows the Spurs star playfully lifting Fred off of the bench and placing him in another spot as the whole squad had a laugh at the light-hearted incident.

Spirits seem to be high in the Brazil camp as the favourites for the World Cup prepare to do business.

