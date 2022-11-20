Wayne Rooney was asked to start, bench and drop Lionel Messi, Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The two former Manchester United teammates have made headlines following Ronaldo’s “explosive” interview with Piers Morgan.

In the two-part special, the Portugal international made allegations towards the Glazers, Erik ten Hag and his former teammates, amongst many other things. United have reportedly begun the process of terminating his contract.

One teammate he had an issue with in particular was Rooney, despite the pair playing alongside each other in a very successful era for the Red Devils.

Ronaldo alluded to the Englishman being somewhat jealous of him, due to him “still playing at the highest level” whilst Rooney has retired.

Rooney’s dig at Ronaldo

When asked which players he would start, bench and drop out of Messi, Kane and Ronaldo, he responded (via Viacom18 Sports): “I’d have to start Messi. I’d bench Kane and leave Ronaldo out… he’s not playing for his club.”