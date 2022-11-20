Moyes set to block January deal for super striker

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United manager David Moyes is reportedly not seeking a January move for Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

The Chile international has impressed in the Championship and has been rumoured as being on the Hammers’ radar for some time now, but without any progress.

Reports now suggest Brereton Diaz could stay at Blackburn until the end of the season and wait until he’s a free agent to decide his future.

It’s unclear why West Ham haven’t done more to push ahead with the signing of Brereton Diaz, but it may be that Moyes himself has been personally unsure about the 23-year-old.

It could be that the WHUFC board identified Brereton Diaz as a target, but Moyes may have other ideas in mind.

