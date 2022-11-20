World Cup 2022: CaughtOffside writers select their best England XI for the tournament

England National Team
Posted by

England kick off their World Cup campaign tomorrow as the tournament in Qatar finally gets underway.

There’s been so much anticipation about this year’s World Cup, as well as plenty of trepidation about the host nation, but soon the build-up will be over and the football will dominate.

For England, that starts with tomorrow’s Group B game against Iran, but how will we see Gareth Southgate’s side lining up in this year’s competition?

There’s plenty of competition for places in the England attack in particular, and CaughtOffside’s writers gave it their best shot at choosing what their first choice starting line up would be.

There’s quite a bit of variation, but the seemingly undroppable players are Harry Kane, John Stones and Jude Bellingham.

There’s some difference in opinion about the number one goalkeeper, the full-backs, and who should line up just behind Kane.

Take a look below at each team and let us know your favourite in the comments!

Mark Brus:

Andrew Walker:

Daren Looney:

Matthew Smith:

Saikat Chatterjee:

Isabel Crofts:

Magnus Eriksen:

