Gabby Agbonlahor believes Gianluca Scamacca and Lucas Paqueta have let David Moyes down this season so far.

Moyes has been on hot seat recently after poor results to start the season which have put the Hammers close to relegation zone with only 14 points from 15 games.

TalkSport pundit has slammed West Ham duo for not ‘turning up’ with their performances in first half of the season.

He said: “For me, Moyes has brought in these new signings and they’ve spent £170million, £180million in the summer and these players haven’t turned up.

“Paqueta, Scamacca, these players haven’t done anywhere near enough and are letting their manager down. These players have got to turn up.

“David Moyes has got a lot of credit in the bank from what he did last season.

“I’m sure these players will turn up and it will be fine but I’m sure it will be a 10th or 11th-place finish this season rather than a top-eight.”