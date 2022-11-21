Video: Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka scores stunning volley to make it England 2-0 Iran

Bukayo Saka has scored a sublime volley to make it 2-0 to England in today’s game against Iran as they get off to a dream start to this year’s World Cup.

Watch below as Harry Maguire heads down a corner into the path of Saka, who adjusts himself perfectly before getting a lovely clean contact on the ball, which sails into the top corner…

Jude Bellingham scored the opening goal for England today, and Raheem Sterling has since added a third, but this strike from Saka was something truly special.

Arsenal fans will know all about the youngster’s quality, and now he’s showing it on the biggest stage with his country as well.

