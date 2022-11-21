Video: Arsenal star Saka dances through Iran defence for another brilliant goal for England

Bukayo Saka has made a dream start to the 2022 World Cup as his brace put England into a 4-0 lead against Iran.

Watch below as the Arsenal winger danced his way through the Iran defence before slotting in with his left foot, bagging his second of today’s opening game in Group B…

Saka has long been a top performer at club level, and he’s really starting to do the business for England as well.

Jude Bellingham and Raheem Sterling also got on the score sheet for the Three Lions today, though Iran have just pulled one back to make it 4-1.

