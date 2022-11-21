Chelsea have agreed a €70m deal to sign RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku ready for the January transfer window.

Chelsea have struggled to find consistent form so far this season and the appointment of Graham Potter hasn’t had an immediate effect. Potter, of course, needs time to build his squad and implement his style, but reinforcements will be necessary if they want to improve their Premier League position.

The likes of Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang haven’t had the best of starts to their Chelsea tenures, so bringing in a forward in January could be a priority for Potter.

Now, according to Ben Jacobs in the tweet below, a deal has been agreed between RB Leipzig and Chelsea for the sale of Nkunku for a fee of around €70m.

Christopher Nkunku update. Although Leipzig call a move to Chelsea a "transfer rumour", am told there is now a broad club-to-club agreement in place for summer 2023 worth around €70m. pic.twitter.com/3h9ase5zxO — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 21, 2022

Nkunku’s ability could help transform Chelsea’s toothless attack. The French international’s electric pace and goalscoring prowess would make him an excellent signing for Potter.

Despite his recent injury ruling him out of the World Cup for France, it appears Chelsea have secured their man as Todd Boehly looks to splash the cash in the first year of his tenure.