Exclusive: Chelsea remain interested in star after trying to get €80m transfer done in the summer

Chelsea are still interested in a potential transfer deal for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol after failing to sign him during the summer.

The Blues were keen to reach an agreement with Leipzig over a fee of around €80million for Gvardiol, but the Bundesliga club refused to let the highly-rated 20-year-old go at that point.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano in his Daily Briefing, exclusively for CaughtOffside’s Substack, with the transfer news expert adding that it looks like being an open race for Gvardiol’s signature, though nothing will be decided just yet as the player’s focus is now on the World Cup.

Responding to fresh speculation over Gvardiol and Chelsea, Romano said: “Chelsea are interested and have been since last summer.

“They wanted him for 2023 in an €80m deal plus add-ons but Leipzig refused.

“At the moment I’m told Chelsea remain interested but there’s still nothing agreed; the race is open, nothing will happen now as he’s 100% focused on World Cup.”

The talented young Croatia international has shone in his time in German football and it’s easy to see why Chelsea were ready to spend big on him this summer.

The west London giants would still do well to bring this top talent to Stamford Bridge after the slightly unconvincing start made by Kalidou Koulibaly this season, while Thiago Silva is not getting any younger and is surely approaching the end of his top-level career.