Chelsea duo eyed by Euro giants: One loan possible, or surprise €30m permanent transfer

Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech and Armando Broja are reportedly emerging as transfer targets for AC Milan.

The Italian giants explored the possibility of signing Ziyech during the summer before focusing instead on Charles De Ketelaere as their priority, but it seems the Morocco international is on their radar again as a loan target for January, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The report adds that Blues striker Broja is also a target for Milan, with a loan move possible, or even a permanent deal at a price of around €30million.

This comes as a particular surprise given that the Albania international is such a promising young talent who only recently signed a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge.

Broja impressed a lot during his time on loan at Southampton last season, but he hasn’t managed to get much playing time since returning to Chelsea this term.

Milan could be a good route out of the club for him, but many CFC fans will surely be concerned about letting the talented 21-year-old leave.

The west London giants have seen in the past that these things can come back to haunt you, having let Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah leave as youngsters without ever giving them much of a chance, only for them to go on and become star players for their rivals.