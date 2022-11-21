Fabrizio Romano comments on Manchester United star’s transfer links with Real Madrid

Fabrizio Romano insists he’s not aware of Manchester United misfit Cristiano Ronaldo being offered to Real Madrid, despite transfer rumours to the contrary.

The Portugal international has struggled for playing time at Man Utd this season, and it seems inevitable that he will be shown the door at Old Trafford after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Still, Romano doesn’t seem convinced that a return to Real Madrid is on the cards right now, with Los Blancos not looking likely to make any signings during the January transfer window, as manager Carlo Ancelotti has previously made clear.

Ronaldo, however, could be a good short-term signing to help Real ensure they have cover for the injured Karim Benzema, who has just been dealt the blow of missing the World Cup with France.

“I’ve seen reports from the Spanish press about Cristiano Ronaldo being offered to Real Madrid,” Romano said.

“I’ll be looking into this, but at the moment I don’t have this information about Ronaldo and Real Madrid, while Carlo Ancelotti has also stated many times that they’re not going sign players in January.

“At the moment, there are no negotiations ongoing – we will see.”

United fans will hope the Ronaldo saga can be resolved as soon as possible as it’s been such a big distraction for Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag in his first season in charge of the club.