Newcastle United are interested in signing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic which would be a huge statement from the Magpies but face competition from Arsenal

CMW reported in September that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has told Arsenal to bid for Vlahovic as well as his Juventus teammate Fabio Miretti for next season.

The duo would cost the London club €115m (£100m) but Arsenal could face competition from Newcastle for Vlahovic.

Following that report in September, CMW are now reporting that Newcastle want to bring the 22-year-old striker to St. James’ Park ahead of next season and would be part of a deadly duo with Callum Wilson.

The Italian news outlet has claimed that the Serbian forward is a dream signing for Newcastle but he could be expensive, especially if the Juventus man has a good World Cup in Qatar.

Arsenal targetted the striker before and if they go on to win the Premier League, they will likely have an edge in the race.