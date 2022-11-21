Eddie Howe dreaming of bringing big money Arsenal target to Newcastle next summer

Arsenal FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are interested in signing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic which would be a huge statement from the Magpies but face competition from Arsenal 

CMW reported in September that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has told Arsenal to bid for Vlahovic as well as his Juventus teammate Fabio Miretti for next season.

The duo would cost the London club €115m (£100m) but Arsenal could face competition from Newcastle for Vlahovic.

More Stories / Latest News
England vs Iran team news: Maguire and Mount start for Three Lions with Man City star missing out
Image: Iran fans troll Man United’s Harry Maguire with banners before England clash
Rangers sack van Bronckhorst, Kevin Muscat or Steven Gerrard could get the job

Following that report in September, CMW are now reporting that Newcastle want to bring the 22-year-old striker to St. James’ Park ahead of next season and would be part of a deadly duo with Callum Wilson.

The Italian news outlet has claimed that the Serbian forward is a dream signing for Newcastle but he could be expensive, especially if the Juventus man has a good World Cup in Qatar.

Arsenal targetted the striker before and if they go on to win the Premier League, they will likely have an edge in the race.

More Stories Dusan Vlahovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.