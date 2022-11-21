England back out of wearing OneLove armband after FIFA threat with Carragher calling the decision “weak”

England have backed out of wearing the OneLove armband at the World Cup after FIFA threatened captain Harry Kane before their opener with Iran.

According to The Athletic, England and other nations were waiting to see how they could be punished by FIFA before deciding whether or not to support the ‘OneLove’ anti-discrimination campaign at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The organisation for world football told the nations that their captains would receive a yellow card before each game they wore the armband in and that has resulted in the countries backing away from their protest

A joint statement from the Football Associations of England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland announced their decision and it is one Sky Sport’s pundit, Jamie Carragher, deems “weak”.

"We have asked the captains not to attempt to wear the armbands" A joint statement from the Football Associations of England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland regarding the One Love armband.

Jamie Carragher says England backing out of armband protest is a weak move

Speaking before the official decision on the armband was announced, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher said that if England backed out and bowed to FIFA’s threat it would be a “weak” move.

The Sky Sports pundit told the broadcaster: “He has to wear it because England have made a big noise about the fact that Harry Kane is going to wear this, this is their protest for the World Cup being in Qatar and the situation with human rights.

“This was England’s way of showing that they don’t agree with everything that is going on with that in the country and they can’t pull out now, the fact that Harry Kane would get a yellow card, I think that only strengthens the campaign.

“I think for England to pull out of that and not do that now because of a yellow card for Harry Kane would be weak, I think it should make them more determined.”