Video: Jude Bellingham scores England’s first goal of the 2022 World Cup with superb header

England have scored their first goal of the 2022 World Cup, and it’s come from a superb header by Jude Bellingham!

Watch below as the Borussia Dortmund midfielder, still only 19 years of age, broke into the box to get on the end of a lovely cross by Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw…

Hey Jude! ? Jude Bellingham heads home for his first England goal on the biggest stage! England 1-0 Iran ??? Watch on @BBCiPlayer, listen on @BBCSounds, get more on the @BBCSport app#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/rX4xS58WwU — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 21, 2022

Bellingham has been a joy to watch for Dortmund in recent times, and England fans will be thrilled to finally get a closer look at him in this winter’s big tournament in Qatar.

England hadn’t been in great form going into the World Cup, but they’re in the lead now and will be favourites to get all three points in this Group B clash.