England vs Iran team news: Maguire and Mount start for Three Lions with Man City star missing out

England get their World Cup campaign up and running today as the Three Lions face Iran in Group B.

There are mixed feelings about Gareth Southgate’s side’s chances in the tournament as the Nations League campaign has made people doubt that they can go all the way in Qatar.

England certainly have the capability of achieving what they want to achieve this World Cup and that starts today against Iran, as Southgate names his first 11 of the tournament.

The England boss has opted to use a 4-3-3 for today’s clash with the biggest surprise being Phil Foden’s position on the bench for the Three Lions.

Harry Maguire starts for England despite his recent club form, whilst Kieran Trippier is preferred at right-back and Bukayo Saka is partnering Sterling and Kane in the front three.

As for Iran, Team Melli are no easy pushovers in this tournament and are one of the best – if not the best – Asian teams at the tournament.

Iran finished top of their qualifying group and recently beat Uruguay in a friendly – who are many people’s dark horses for the tournament.

England will need to be at their best today to get a result against Carlos Queiroz’s side as the Portuguese coach names his first 11 of the tournament with star man and Porto striker, Mehdi Taremi, leading the line for today’s clash.