FIFA force World Cup nation to remove “love” from their away kit

FIFA have forced Belgium to remove the word “love” from their away kit which they wet set to use for the World Cup.

With only two days until Belgium kick-off their World Cup campaign, Roberto Martinez and his side will have been busy preparing for their group stage games.

Belgium would have announced the kits they will be using ahead of the tournament, but with just a few days until they begin their campaign, FIFA have now urged Belgium to remove the word “love” from the collar of their away kit, according to ESPN.

FIFA will undoubtedly have had plenty of time to suggest alterations to any of the nation’s kits, but for some reason have decided to force the change when the tournament has already begun.

Martinez will have been desperate to avoid any unwelcome distractions whilst preparing his side for a tough opening game against Canada, but according to Ben Jacobs, Belgium have decided to only wear their home kit for the first few games before dealing with their away kit later in the tournament.