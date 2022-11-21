Freak accident almost ruled England star out of the World Cup just weeks before tournament

Man City star Kalvin Phillips recovered from a shoulder injury just in time for the World Cup but has revealed that a freak accident almost took that dream away.

Phillips made the move from Leeds to Man City during the summer but has missed most of the Manchester club’s campaign due to a shoulder injury.

The midfielder managed to recover from that in time to make Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad, playing in a Carabao Cup clash against Chelsea just before the tournament began.

Phillips is now with the Three Lions squad in Qatar but a freak accident nearly took that dream away.

Speaking ahead of England’s opener with Iran on Monday, Phillips stated that a freak gym accident nearly ruled him out of the World Cup.

The Man City star said via talkSPORT: “So before that game [Chelsea], being the professional I am, I went to the gym before the match and was just doing loads of Achilles work on the leg press.

“I’d gone to pull a weight off the rack and there must have been one stuck behind it and I pulled it off and it landed on my foot and cut it all.

“I stood for about ten seconds and thought, ‘Oh my God — what was that?’

“If it wasn’t a 5kg plate, if it had been heavier, I think it would have been a lot worse.

“Imagine that, that is what you get for being professional!

“But it’s not too bad, the blisters from training hurt more.”

Phillips went on to say that his shoulder is also fine and that he is ready to help England in Qatar.