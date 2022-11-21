Gary Lineker says England star will be annoyed despite 6-2 win vs Iran

Harry Kane will be feeling annoyed after failing to get on the scoresheet during England’s Group B World Cup opener against Iran on Monday.

That is the view of Gary Lineker, who believes the Tottenham Hotspur talisman will be hugely disappointed not to have netted against his country’s Middle Eastern opponents on Monday afternoon.

England ran out 6-2 winners with goals coming from Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish and a brace from Bukayo Saka.

Kane, however, despite being one of the favourites to be crowned the tournament’s ‘Golden Boot’ winner, failed to score and endured a relatively quiet game by his own sky-high standards.

MORE: “What an incredible player” – Collymore heaps praise on England star but raises one concern

If Kane’s goal-scoring woes weren’t enough, the Englishman also picked up an injury and was spotted after the game hobbling with his right ankle lightly strapped.

Speaking to the BBC after the full-time whistle (as quoted by TBR), Lineker, when pressed by co-pundit Micah Richards on whether not he would have felt annoyed not to have scored, said: “100%. So will Harry, he won’t say it, but he will be.”

Thankfully, despite being forced to treat his ankle, it appears Kane will be fit and available to face the USA on Friday.

“Other than that haven’t seen anything of concern [about injuries]… I think Harry [Kane]’s fine,” Gareth Southgate said after the game, as quoted by Dan Kilpatrick.