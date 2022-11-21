Gary Lineker offers injury update on Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire’s head injury against Iran on Monday is not ‘too serious’.

That’s according to presenter and former player Gary Lineker, who has offered a positive update on the Manchester United defender’s condition after he was forced off through injury during the Three Lions’ Group B opener against Carlos Queiroz’s Iran.

Although England ran out emphatic 6-2 winners, fans will be fearing that their victory has come at a price.

Striker Harry Kane also picked up a knock and was spotted hobbling after the game with his ankle lightly strapped, and Maguire is the other high-profile concern for Gareth Southgate.

After appearing to pick up a head injury in the second half at the Khalifa International Stadium, the Red Devils’ skipper was substituted off in favour of Eric Dier in the 70th minute.

However, although fans are nervously waiting to learn Kane’s condition, there is hope that Maguire will be fit enough to return to action on Friday when the Three Lions will face the United States in Group B’s second Matchday.

“Harry Maguire was struggling at that time and apparently he had blurred vision, nothing too serious, he’s okay, we’re led to believe,” Lineker said on BBC Sport after the game, as quoted by the Daily Star.

“That’s what coming out of the England dressing room.”