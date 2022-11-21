Image: Iran fans troll Man United’s Harry Maguire with banners before England clash

England and Iran get their World Cup campaigns up and running on Monday in Group B and Iranian fans have decided to poke fun at Man United’s Harry Maguire before the match. 

The last two seasons have been rough for Maguire at Old Trafford, especially the last campaign, and that has made him susceptible to jokes and banter not only from opposition fans but his own supporters as well over the last year or so.

Despite his club form, the defender has rarely let England down but that has not stopped some Iran fans from poking fun at the Man United star before their big World Cup clash.

Banners with the words “It’s not coming home because of Harry Maguire” and “Harry Maguire, your defense is terrifying” have been produced by Iranians in an attempt to troll the England centre-back.

