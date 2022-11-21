Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand eventually subbed off after horrific nose-break injury vs England

Iran eventually subbed off their goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in today’s World Cup opener against England, despite playing on for a few minutes with what was quite clearly a broken nose.

Having suffered a nasty injury in a clash of heads, the Iran ‘keeper should surely have been taken off straight away, but perhaps keen to stay on the pitch in this big game in the biggest football competition in the world, he stayed on…

It’s a concern, however, that this wasn’t dealt with better, as we don’t want to see footballers putting themselves at risk with serious head injuries.

It’s not been a great start to this afternoon’s game, with the score at 0-0 at the moment, with little in the way of clear-cut chances so far.