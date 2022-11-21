Journalist says Spurs may reignite interest in previously linked defender

Tottenham Hotspur could be in the January transfer market for a new centre-back and one player Antonio Conte may turn his attention to is Villarreal’s Pau Torres.

That is the view of journalist Pete O’Rourke, who won’t rule out the Lilywhites making a January approach for the Spanish defender.

Given the fact Conte’s preferred formation is playing a back five, made up of two wing-backs and three centre-backs, with just five senior natural centre-halves on their books, it is not hard to see why the Italian may want to add to his defensive options.

Although heavily linked with an ambitious move for Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni, O’Rourke has acknowledged that luring the highly-rated 23-year-old to England’s capital will not be a straightforward mission to complete, and that could lead to Daniel Levy sounding out alternatives.

“Landing your top targets in January isn’t easy,” Pete O’Rourke told GiveMeSport.

“I think getting Bastoni out of Inter Milan is going to be difficult, especially with Inter in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

“Pau Torres of Villarreal has been linked before. He maybe could be one Tottenham look at again, while signing Gvardiol from RB Leipzig has been talked about in the past.

“But again, they’re also in the knockout stages of the Champions League, and I couldn’t imagine they would be willing to sell them. And for Tottenham, some of those targets have been chased by other clubs as well.”

Since being promoted to Villarreal’s senior first-team back in 2018, Torres, who has two years left on his contract, has gone on to feature in 150 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 16 goals along the way.