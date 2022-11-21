Journalist slams Chelsea star for “horrible” World Cup performance

Journalist Ben Jacobs has slammed Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for a “horrible” goalkeeping display for Senegal in the World Cup.

Netherlands defeated Senegal with two late goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen. The game was by far and away the least thrilling of the World Cup so far, but it gathered pace towards the end with Senegal showing signs of fatigue.

Chelsea goalkeeper Mendy will have been disappointed with his performance and could have done a lot better for both goals. Mendy looked to challenge Gakpo for his header, but the Dutchman got to the ball before Mendy and planted the ball into the back of the net.

For the second goal, Mendy parried a shot straight into the path of Klaassen who slammed it home to secure the game.

Journalist Jacobs was quick to slam Mendy’s performance, as seen in the tweet below.

Davy Klaassen adds a second for the Netherlands. Horrible goalkeeping from Edouard Mendy. Important win for Louis van Gaal's side, who were not at their best. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 21, 2022

Mendy was recently dropped by Chelsea after a string of poor performances and the lack of game time appears to have had an effect on his performance for Senegal.

If Senegal are going to have a chance of qualifying from the group stage then Mendy will have to improve his performance for the remaining games.