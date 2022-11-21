Leeds lining up surprise move for World Cup star who shone in opener

Leeds United are still interested in Real Valladolid winger Gonzalo Plata after previously pursuing a summer move for the Ecuador international.

That is according to Mark Carruther, who reports that the Yorkshire side are looking to sign the winger in the near future but face competition from Newcastle.

The Whites tried to bring the 22-year-old to Elland Road during the summer as they searched for a replacement for Raphinha but were beaten to the winger by Real Valladolid.

Plata has started the season in good form in Spain and featured in Ecuador’s opening World Cup game against Qatar yesterday.

Leeds and Newcastle will look to bring him to England next summer but who the 22-year-old will sign for is uncertain as of now.

