Leeds presenter Conor McGilligan warns Leeds United about signing Valencia fullback Jesus Vasquez.

The Yorkshire club have been recently linked with a move for Spanish left-back as potential replacement for Junior Firpo but McGilligan fears he is not the type of Jesse Marsch player.

“We’ve already heard rumours today about Leeds apparently speaking to this guy called Jesus Vasquez who’s a Valencia left back 19 years.

“This is not a Jesse Marsch player, is it?”

Leeds director of football Victor Orta is known to have strong connections in La Liga and McGilligan believes Orta could be signing the young fullback without Jesse Marsch’s consent.