Liverpool set to scout England star during World Cup to see how he reacts to big-game pressure

Liverpool are set to scout West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice at the World Cup.

If Rice was to become available in 2023, there’s no doubt a host of clubs will be interested in signing the West Ham midfielder.

The England international has been in excellent form for both club and country and he will be hoping to help lead England to a World Cup victory this summer.

However, there could be a little extra pressure on Rice, with Football Insider reporting that Liverpool are set to scout the West Ham captain during the World Cup to see how he handles the big-game pressure.

Rice has played in high-pressure games before for England and West Ham, but this is his first World Cup tournament which is widely regarded as the biggest in football.

In the opening game against Iran, Rice was impressive alongside Jude Bellingham, showing maturity and discipline in a deeper role than he’s used to, allowing the other midfielders to play with more freedom and attacking intent.