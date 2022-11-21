Liverpool fans will no doubt be aware of the frequent transfer rumours linking them with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, but could they also have their eye on alternatives?

For the time being, it seems that landing Bellingham as their priority is still their only focus, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

The Reds look in need of rebuilding in the middle of the park as soon as possible, and there’s little doubt that an elite young player like Bellingham could be ideal to come in as a long-term successor to the likes of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara.

Still, it could be a fierce battle for the England international’s signature next summer, so one imagines there’ll be a lot of Liverpool fans hoping the club has alternatives in mind in case they cannot get this deal done.

One name being suggested is Bellingham’s England teammate James Maddison, who has been in superb form for Leicester City this season, though Romano insists there are no talks going on between him and any clubs at the moment.

“New midfielders will be the priority for Liverpool on the market next year, with Jude Bellingham one of their top priorities after they failed to sign Aurelien Tchouameni in the summer,” Romano explained.

“Graeme Souness has suggested that there might be too much competition for Bellingham, so Jurgen Klopp should try going after James Maddison instead.

“I’m sure Liverpool will be linked with 100 midfielders in the months ahead, by both media reports and pundit comments like this. We know they will be busy with midfield changes in 2023.

“At the moment, though, there are still no clubs in negotiations for Maddison…so we will see what Liverpool will decide to do. For the time being, Bellingham remains the top priority; nothing has changed.”