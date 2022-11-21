Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp makes public the incredible reason he left Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed why he left Borussia Dortmund prematurely at the end of the 2014/15 season before eventually moving to the Premier League.

The German coach made a name for himself with the Bundesliga club, winning everything possible in Germany and even took Dortmund to a Champions League final – where they were eventual losers to Bayern Munich.

The 2014/15 season was a very tough one for Borussia Dortmund and Klopp, as they were in the bottom half of the table for a lot of it.

The team eventually salvaged a seventh-placed finish but Klopp decided to leave the club before the end of his contract and the current Liverpool boss has now revealed the reason why.

Jurgen Klopp reveals why he left Borussia Dortmund in 2015

Speaking to German outlet WDR, Klopp spoke about his time at Borussia Dortmund and eventually revealed why he left.

Klopp stated via 90min: “I can still remember the reason for the timing back then – Thomas Tuchel was about to go to HSV [Hamburg].

“‘Wait a minute! Tuchel is going to HSV? Then we have to get it out there now!’ That’s why it was a little earlier than planned at the time.”

Dortmund did get their man in the end and Tuchel replaced Klopp for the 2015/16 season, whilst the latter headed to Merseyside to take over at Liverpool.

Both went on to have incredible success ever since, with both getting their hands on a Champions League winners medal.