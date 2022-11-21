West Ham beat Premier League club to agree first January transfer

West Ham United are reportedly closing in on the transfer deal for Sao Paulo defender Luizao.

Latest reports state the Hammers want to get this done as soon as possible, with the east Londoners seeing off competition from London rivals Fulham to get this signing done.

Luizao looks a promising talent after impressing in his native Brazil, and it will be intriguing to see what he can do in the Premier League in the next stage of his career.

The 20-year-old is expected to be unveiled soon, with West Ham seemingly able to agree the bulk of this deal before January.

WHUFC fans will hope Luizao can fulfil his huge potential at the London Stadium, and that there will also be other signings to follow to bolster David Moyes’ squad in the second half of the season.

