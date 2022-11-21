Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire was bizarrely not given a penalty against Iran in the opening stages of today’s World Cup game.

The Three Lions are playing their first Group B clash this afternoon, but it’s been a frustrating start as they seem to have been denied a fairly obvious penalty that the referees and VAR surely need to be picking up.

See below for the images of Maguire being wrestled to the ground by his opponent…

England will surely still be the major favourites to win this game, but they will look back at this moment if they are to be frustrated by Iran this afternoon.

UPDATE: There is now also video of the incident…

Harry Maguire taken down in the box but VAR says no penalty ? pic.twitter.com/igVmPaRQmO — SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 21, 2022

Pictures courtesy of SportV