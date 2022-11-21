Suspended Man United ace Mason Greenwood to appear in court again today

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood will reportedly be back in court again today following his recent release on bail.

The 21-year-old has been suspended by Man Utd for some time now, having faced very serious allegations of sexual assault and violence after damning footage appeared on social media earlier this year.

Greenwood was recently in court, attending last month, and the Daily Mail now claim he’ll be back in today to face charges of attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour, all towards the same individual.

The former England international had been out on bail before breaking the conditions of those bail, which likely won’t do him any favours as he seeks to clear his name.

Greenwood started out as a hugely promising young player at Old Trafford, but his future in football must now be in serious doubt.

In an alternate reality, Greenwood may even have been preparing to play for England today in their opening game of the World Cup against Iran.