Video: Man United star is England’s super sub with stylish fifth goal in easy World Cup win

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford came off the bench to make it 5-1 to England against Iran.

Watch below for Rashford’s instant impact, as he needed just three touches of the ball before stylishly finding the back of the net in the Three Lions’ opening game of the World Cup

Rashford hasn’t always been a starter for England, but he’s been in fine form for Man Utd this season and this lovely goal from the bench could give Gareth Southgate something to think about for the other game in the group.

All in all, what a start for England in Qatar this afternoon with a commanding performance and some delightful goals.

