Manchester United interested in 32-year-old set to star at the World Cup

Manchester United are interested in Juventus goalkeeper and Polish international Wojciech Szczesny.

With David De Gea out of contract at the end of the season, bringing in a new goalkeeper could be a priority for Manchester United. Even if De Gea’s contract is extended, Martin Dubravka was only signed on loan, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Erik ten Hag bring in a number two to provide competition.

Now, according to Calciomercatoweb, Manchester United are interested in signing former Arsenal goalkeeper Szczesny.

The Poland international is set to star for his country at the World Cup and at 32 years old, he has plenty of experience which could prove invaluable for Manchester United.

Szczesny shouldn’t take too long to adjust to the Premier League once again having spent so long at Arsenal in his career.

If De Gea signs a new deal, then a move to Manchester United might not be so tempting for the Juventus goalkeeper. Since moving to Italy, Szczesny has spent a large proportion of his time as a number one and may not want to play second fiddle to De Gea.