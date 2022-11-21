Manchester United star set to be dropped for World Cup game with Liverpool man tipped to start

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is set to be on the bench for France for their opening World Cup fixture.

France begin their World Cup campaign against Australia on Tuesday night as they look to get off to a positive start in order to retain their title.

France’s squad has been decimated by injuries, with the likes of Paul Pogba, Christopher Nkunku, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante all unavailable.

Now, according to L’Equipe, Manchester United defender Varane is set to be on the bench for France, with Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate tipped to start ahead of his Premier League rival.

France have a plethora of talent to call upon in defence. Jules Kounde, Lucas Hernandez, and William Saliba will be among the players fighting for a starting spot as they face Australia in Qatar.

Varane has struggled with injuries so far this season with Manchester United, so it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see him on the bench for France. However, Saliba missing out could be slightly controversial, with the Arsenal defender being one of the best performing defenders in Europe this season.