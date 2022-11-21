Conor McGilligan believes Leeds United will soon sell youngster Cody Drameh.

The Yorkshire club are intensively looking to bring another fullback in January and are ready to part ways with Drameh, according to McGilligan.

“I think from my perspective, Leeds are going to let Cody Drameh go.

“He wasn’t favoured under Marcelo Bielsa. I think it’s clear that he’s not favoured either on the Jesse Marsch, and I think you’ve got these clubs who are looking at him at the minute – and maybe are willing to put in 10 million quid, I don’t know, or Cody Drameh – I think that is something Leeds are going to exercise.

“Because if he’s third in the line for two coaches then they’re clearly not fans of him.”