Newcastle will need to break wage structure to sign big Premier League star

Newcastle United will need to break their wage structure in order to sign Leicester City’s James Maddison next summer.

Eddie Howe’s side have started the season brilliantly and have given themselves a chance to maybe qualify for the Champions League next season.

It is likely that the Magpies will qualify for Europe in some capacity and therefore, Howe will need big signings for next season.

One player that has been linked to St. James’ Park has been Leicester City playmaker James Maddison.

The 25-year-old has been in sensational form this season for the Foxes and has provided 11 goal contributions in their opening 13 matches. However, if Newcastle want to sign the England star they will need to break their wage structure.

Sky Sports reporter, Keith Downie, believes that signing Maddison could break Newcastle’s wage structure and it would be one way of bringing him to Tyneside.

When asked about how negotiations may go between Maddison and Newcastle, Downie said via Givemesport: “What Newcastle would have to do for James Maddison is break their wage structure.

“Obviously, he’s going to be wanting significantly more than he’s on at Leicester with his contract running down. It’s just whether Newcastle are willing to go to that number.”